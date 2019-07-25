Government investing $40 million to develop broadband infrastructure in rural New Brunswick

The Government of Canada is investing $40 million CAD to develop broadband infrastructure for residents in rural New Brunswick.
The project to create this infrastructure will include installing or enabling up to 3,000 kilometres of fibre-optic cable and upgrading existing equipment to better connect 170 fixed-wireless towers to the fibre-optic grid.
The money will come from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Communities stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.
It’s worth noting that Xplornet will contribute $63 million for any outstanding project costs.
Allison Lenehan, the president of Xplornet, said the announcement is “the next step in our plan to continue evolving and improving internet service in rural New Brunswick by deploying the latest 5G-ready technology in our home province.”
As part of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the government is contributing more than $180 billion over 12 years. This announcement is also in line with Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan’s Connectivity Strategy, which aims to get 100 percent of Canadians connected to broadband internet services by 2030.
