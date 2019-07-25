Public Mobile makes sharing referrals even easier with new sharable URLs

Public Mobile has introduced a new URL feature for sharing referrals with friends and family.
The Telus-owned carrier now generates codes and URLs that customers can copy and paste from their Self-Serve Overview page. When the URL is clicked on it then autofills the activation page with your referral code, making the process easier for your friends.
For those without a shareable URL or that don’t have it on-hand, you can find the referral code in the Self Serve Overview page and give it to your friend. That said, they’ll need to manually type in the code.
With referrals, customers will get $1 off their payments every 30 days for each friend. This means that if you refer five people, you’ll get $5 off per month. Additionally, your friend will get a one-time $10 credit.
Source: Public Mobile Community
