Canadian places second in Panorama category at 2019 iPhone Photography Awards

Hamilton’s Garrine Tsang has placed second in the Panorama category in Apple’s 2019 iPhone Photography Awards.
Garrine Tsang moved to Canada in 1998 from Hong Kong. Her picture ‘Monument’ was shot on the iPhone 6S at Artist’s Point in Monument Valley, Arizona. Tsang stated that the “iPhone is a great companion to her during outdoor shooting due to its portability and versatility.”
Thousands of entries were submitted from over 140 countries around the world. Taking the top spot and now crowned ‘Photographer of the Year Award’ for all photos was ‘Big Sister’ by Italy’s Gabriella Ciglianoof. Big Sister was shot on the iPhone X.
First, second and third place Photographers of the Year Awards were awarded to Portugal’s Diogo Lage for ‘Sea Stripes,’ followed by Russia’s Yuliya Ibraeva with ‘Sorry, no movie today’ and ‘Come Across’ by Pend Hao of China.
Big Sister: Photographer of the Year (Shot on the iPhone X)
Sea Stripes – 1st Place, Photographer of the Year (Shot on iPhone SE)
Sorry, no movie today – 2nd Place, Photographer of the Year (Shot on iPhone 7 Plus)
Come Across – 3rd Place, Photographer of the Year (Shot on iPhone X)
Source: Apple
Comments