Facebook Messenger Lite passes 500 million downloads on Play Store

Facebook Messenger Lite, the slimmed-down version of the company’s mainstream Messenger app, has just passed 500 million downloads on the Play Store.
Facebook originally launched Messenger Lite in 2016 and in a single year it passed the 100 million milestone. Since then, it has received five times the downloads.
It’s also important to note that Facebook didn’t globally launch Messenger Lite for a while, meaning those who’ve downloaded the APK of Messenger Lite are not included in this list.
Facebook Messenger, on the other hand, hit 1 billion downloads in 2016, the same year the company launched Messenger Lite.
Messenger Lite is less than 10MB to download and uses less mobile data, which is perfect for those in countries where data is more expensive and Wi-Fi is less accessible.
Source: Google Play Store, Via: Android Police
