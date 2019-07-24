Tinder to warn users travelling to countries with anti-LGBTQ laws

Tinder is planning to update its app to start warning users when they’re travelling to a country where their dating preferences are illegal.
Tinder calls the update ‘Traveler Alert’ and will automatically hide the user’s profile when they go to a country where same-sex relationships are forbidden.
Tinder users can choose to unhide and ignore the risks. However, for the user’s safety, Tinder will remove their sexual orientation and gender identity to protect them from law enforcement or anyone who would target them.
Traveler Alert will only show up when the user reaches the country or if they’re using Tinder Passport to swipe in the desired country.
Tinder worked with International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) World to figure out which locations Traveler Alert should appear in. Tinder has also added new information to its Safety Tips to include more details about the update.
Traveler Alert is rolling out on both Android and iOS in the coming days.
While LGBTQ relations are legal in Canada, there are still nearly 70 countries around the world criminalising LGBTQ status.
Source: Tinder
Comments