WhatsApp is now available for KaiOS-powered phones

Kai has announced that WhatsApp is now available in the KaiStore.
Those who use the KaiOS operating system can now download WhatsApp, allowing them to keep in touch with family all around the world.
We’re excited to announce that @WhatsApp is now available in the KaiStore, connecting friends and family through KaiOS-powered #SmartFeaturePhones using both 256MB and 512MB of RAM! https://t.co/pUnxKmWNk7 pic.twitter.com/G90AXNqtvB
— KaiOS Technologies (@KaiOStech) July 22, 2019
Reportedly, WhatsApp was already available in the KaiOS-enabled JioPhone in India, however, now the app can be installed on KaiOS devices everywhere.
KaiOS is usable on handsets with as little as 256MB of RAM. That said, it’s possible devices with this amount of RAM might not have the KaiStore available on them. If that is the case, you won’t be able to download WhatsApp.
KaiOS is a mobile operating system based on Linux for a feature phone, a device that has access to the internet and a store but lacks the more advanced functionality of a smartphone.
