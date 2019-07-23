News
PREVIOUS|

WhatsApp is now available for KaiOS-powered phones

Jul 23, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

0 comments

KaiOS logo

Kai has announced that WhatsApp is now available in the KaiStore.

Those who use the KaiOS operating system can now download WhatsApp, allowing them to keep in touch with family all around the world.

Reportedly, WhatsApp was already available in the KaiOS-enabled JioPhone in India, however, now the app can be installed on KaiOS devices everywhere.

KaiOS is usable on handsets with as little as 256MB of RAM. That said, it’s possible devices with this amount of RAM might not have the KaiStore available on them. If that is the case, you won’t be able to download WhatsApp.

KaiOS is a mobile operating system based on Linux for a feature phone, a device that has access to the internet and a store but lacks the more advanced functionality of a smartphone.

Source: Kai

Related Articles

News

Jun 28, 2018

12:13 PM EDT

Google invests $22 million in feature phone operating system KaiOS

News

Jul 23, 2019

1:00 PM EDT

Nintendo responds to rampant Switch ‘Joy-con drift’ issue

News

Jul 23, 2019

12:30 PM EDT

Team Rocket and Shadow Pokémon have landed in Pokémon Go

News

Jul 23, 2019

12:28 PM EDT

Amazon files Canadian trademark for ‘Textract’ AI document processing service

Comments