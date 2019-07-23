News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 5, 5T update brings June security patch, screen recording app and more

The update also brings Quick Reply to landscape mode, and introduces the Fnatic gaming mode

Jul 23, 2019

2:37 PM EDT

0 comments

A new update is rolling out to the OnePlus 5 and 5T with a security patch and some new features.

Oxygen OS 9.0.7 will bring the June security patch, landscape quick reply feature and OnePlus’ snazzy screen recorder to its 2017-era smartphones.

Here is the full changelog for the update.

System

  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.6
  • Added Screen recorder feature (Quick Settings – Edit – Screen Recorder)
  • Added Quick reply in landscape (Settings – Utilities – Quick reply in landscape)
  • Added Fnatic mode (Settings – Utilities – Gaming mode)
  • General bug fixes and system improvements

Phone

  • Fixed issue with Speed Dial

The new screen recording feature on the OnePlus 5 and 5T is accessible from the Quick Settings panels once configured.

As for the new Quick Reply feature, it should work similarly to the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro, which creates an overlay that lets users read messages and type a response.

Fnatic gaming mode from OnePlus 7 Pro, is also coming to the 5 and 5T. The Chinese smartphone maker partnered the U.K. based esports team to optimize the mobile gaming experience.

Another feature making its way from the OnePlus 7 Pro to the 5 and 5T is the ‘Fnatic’ gaming mode. OnePlus partnered with the titular U.K.-based esports team to optimize the mobile gaming experience on OnePlus handsets.

The over-the-air update is rolling out incrementally now. In other words, it’ll hit a small percentage of users today before a broader rollout begins in the coming days.

Source: OnePlus

Via: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Jul 11, 2019

4:46 PM EDT

Firefox update brings better dark mode, safer extensions to desktop users

News

Jun 27, 2019

11:21 AM EDT

Final OnePlus 5/5T OxygenOS Open Beta adds Zen Mode

News

Jul 2, 2019

12:32 PM EDT

The next big Windows 10 update enters testing, is actually quite small

News

Jul 2, 2019

2:45 PM EDT

July security patch lands on Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Comments