OnePlus 5, 5T update brings June security patch, screen recording app and more

A new update is rolling out to the OnePlus 5 and 5T with a security patch and some new features.
Oxygen OS 9.0.7 will bring the June security patch, landscape quick reply feature and OnePlus’ snazzy screen recorder to its 2017-era smartphones.
Here is the full changelog for the update.
System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.6
- Added Screen recorder feature (Quick Settings – Edit – Screen Recorder)
- Added Quick reply in landscape (Settings – Utilities – Quick reply in landscape)
- Added Fnatic mode (Settings – Utilities – Gaming mode)
- General bug fixes and system improvements
Phone
- Fixed issue with Speed Dial
The new screen recording feature on the OnePlus 5 and 5T is accessible from the Quick Settings panels once configured.
As for the new Quick Reply feature, it should work similarly to the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro, which creates an overlay that lets users read messages and type a response.
Fnatic gaming mode from OnePlus 7 Pro, is also coming to the 5 and 5T. The Chinese smartphone maker partnered the U.K. based esports team to optimize the mobile gaming experience.
The over-the-air update is rolling out incrementally now. In other words, it’ll hit a small percentage of users today before a broader rollout begins in the coming days.
Source: OnePlus
Via: Android Police
