Toronto city council adopts new ride-sharing rules for driver training

Toronto’s city council has passed new rules the require drivers of ride-hailing services to take mandatory training.
The Toronto Star reported that drivers must present proof they’ve completed their training by the end of 2020. The article noted that city staff will determine what kind of training is necessary and will consider “an in-car and/or class component” as well as defensive driving.
Other changes to rules include that ride sharing drivers must have three-years of driving experience and also display their smartphone or other devices to the interior of their vehicle.
In a statement to The Star, Uber Canada said, “We thank the City of Toronto councillors and city staff for their work during this process. We look forward to continuing to work closely with them on this matter.”
In a statement to The Star, Lyft said the following:
“Toronto’s updated ride-sharing bylaw allows Lyft to continue prioritizing safety, while ensuring Torontonians will benefit from a reliable and cost-effective form of transportation. We look forward to working with the City of Toronto as the revised bylaw is implemented.”
Source: The Toronto Star
