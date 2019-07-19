News
PREVIOUS|

Huawei will reportedly continue to use Android in handsets, not Hongmeng OS

Jul 19, 2019

1:46 PM EDT

0 comments

Huawei will reportedly continue to use Google’s Android operating system (OS) for its smartphones, despite news that it would use its recently trademarked Hongmeng OS as an Android alternative.

Catherine Chen, a Huawei board member and senior vice-president, told XinhuaNet that Hongmeng isn’t meant for smartphones, but industrial usage.

Back in May, U.S. President Donald Trump placed Huawei on an Entity list banning U.S companies from doing business with the Shenzhen, China-based company. At the time, because U.S. companies would not be allowed to work with Huawei, including Google, many speculated that HongMeng OS would replace Android in Huawei handsets.

More recently though, the U.S. partially lifted the ban and now companies wishing to work with Huawei will be granted a license so long as there is no national security threat.  

With the license, companies like Google can again work with Huawei. Chen confirmed that Android will continue to work on Huawei smartphones.

Source: XinhuaNet, Via: Engadget 

Related Articles

News

Jul 19, 2019

10:34 AM EDT

Google celebrates Apollo 11 lunar landing with one of its best Search Doodles yet

Features

Jul 17, 2019

8:06 AM EDT

Federal MPs say Trump’s Huawei rhetoric is ‘unhelpful’ in trying to make decision

Business

Jul 10, 2019

12:52 PM EDT

U.S. companies to be issued conditional licences to work with Huawei

News

Jun 28, 2019

7:02 AM EDT

Security firm executive suggests Huawei open source its Android replacement Hongmeng OS

Comments