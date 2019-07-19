Huawei will reportedly continue to use Android in handsets, not Hongmeng OS

Huawei will reportedly continue to use Google’s Android operating system (OS) for its smartphones, despite news that it would use its recently trademarked Hongmeng OS as an Android alternative.
Catherine Chen, a Huawei board member and senior vice-president, told XinhuaNet that Hongmeng isn’t meant for smartphones, but industrial usage.
Back in May, U.S. President Donald Trump placed Huawei on an Entity list banning U.S companies from doing business with the Shenzhen, China-based company. At the time, because U.S. companies would not be allowed to work with Huawei, including Google, many speculated that HongMeng OS would replace Android in Huawei handsets.
More recently though, the U.S. partially lifted the ban and now companies wishing to work with Huawei will be granted a license so long as there is no national security threat.
With the license, companies like Google can again work with Huawei. Chen confirmed that Android will continue to work on Huawei smartphones.
