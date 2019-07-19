Rogers partners with Live Nation to offer customers benefits

Rogers has partnered with Live Nation to provide more benefits to customers who enjoy live performances.
The ‘Rogers Moments’ programs will provide fans various perks, including reserved ticket allotments for shows across Canada, exclusive customer entrances and VIP viewing decks at seven Canadian music festivals.
Rogers said it will announce additional perks in the future.
The Toronto-based national carrier is also upgrading its network in areas where customers enjoy live music and events “to provide customers with enhanced wireless access.”
Rogers customers can text MUSIC to 101010 (French is MUSIQUE to 101010) to get a unique promo code to purchase tickets.
Reserved ticket allotments for Live Nation shows will be available on Ticketmaster.ca/Rogers.
Customers can access additional customer benefits through the ‘Live Music’ Fan Profile portal on rogersmoments.com
Benefits are now available to Rogers wireless customers and will be available to all Rogers customers in 2020.
Source: Rogers
