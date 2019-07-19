Telus flanker brand Public Mobile has recently launched a new summer-themed plan that’s available for a limited time only.
Public Mobile customers can now get 8GB of data at 3G speeds alongside 2GB of U.S. roaming, as well as unlimited talk and text for $60.
This plan also includes unlimited Canada/U.S. talk and text, this means when that you’re in the U.S. you can text and talk to people in Canada and vice versa. So now when you’re vacationing in the U.S. feel free to call and text your family and friends back home.
This plan is available for both current and new customers.
Note, it’s only 8GB of data, however, those who sign up for AutoPay (pre-authorized payments) get another 500MB of data for free, thus the plan offers 8.5GB of data at 3G speeds for $60.
Lastly, this plan also includes voicemail and call display.
Source: Public Mobile
