Amazon trademarks ‘Amazon FreeTime Unlimited’ in Canada

Amazon has trademarked ‘Amazon FreeTime Unlimited‘ with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO).
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is a subscription service for kids, offering books, movies, games and educational apps.
It’s also an all-in-one subscription service where kids can even access Audible books. Parents also have easy-to-use controls to ensure children are enjoying themselves and also learning. Further, parents can set screen time limits through the service.
The platform is compatible with Amazon Fire and Echo devices, as well as Android and iOS.
In the U.S. FreeTime Unlimited starts at $2.99 USD ($3.91 CAD) per month. If the service does come to Canada, it’s currently unclear how much it will cost.
With Amazon trademarking the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with the CIPO, it’s possible the company plans to bring the platform to Canada in the future.
