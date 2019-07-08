Samsung’s SmartThings app has revealed new AKG headphones and wireless earbuds.
XDA Developers uncovered an image that reads ‘AKG N400,’ which are fully wireless earbuds similar to the Galaxy Buds. There is no further information about the AKG N400 earbuds.
Following the AKG N400, XDA found the AKG Y400 on-ear headphones.
Additionally, XDA discovered the AKG Y600 over-the-ear headphones, which will cost more money and feature better specs, however, specifics haven’t leaked.
XDA admitted the SmartThings app has included these files since June ‘1.7.33’ update. Additionally, the data indicates that Samsung already supports these headphones in its SmartThings app.
AKG is a sub-brand of Harman, which is owned by AKG. Samsung purchased the audio company back in 2017.
These headphones may launch during Samsung’s Unpacked event.
Source: XDA Developers
