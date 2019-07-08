Apple’s second iOS 13 and iPadOS public beta is now available

The second public beta for Apple’s iOS 13 and iPadOS is now available.
This latest version of the tech giant’s two upcoming operating system updates comes two weeks after Apple released the first public beta versions of both operating systems.
To download the update, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘About’ and finally, ‘Software Update.’ You also need to be enrolled in Apple’s public beta program.
Apple also dropped the third developer beta for iOS 13 and iPadOS last week.
Among various updates, the second public iOS 13 beta includes stability improvements, and a new FaceTime Attention Correction feature that uses ARKit to help make it look like you’re maintaining eye contact with people on FaceTime.
On the iPadOS side of things, Apple added a new animation designed to help users keep track of the active Split View Window, full-page screenshots and a few other updates.
