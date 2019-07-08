Innovation Minister announces $500,000 investment into Weever Apps

Navdeep Bains, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced a $500,000 CAD FedDev investment into the commercialization of Weever Apps’ Process Manager software.
Weever Apps is a digital transformation software company that offers products to organizations to collect data, manage workflows, and track everything in real-time. It offers an environmentally-friendly solution that reduces the need for paper.
The new Process Manager software helps food and drug manufacturers to modernize processes in compliance with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The software helps clients save time and money.
“The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canada’s scalable ICT firms, like Weever Apps, in the development and commercialization of their innovative technology to compete in new markets,” said Bains in a press release.
FedDev Ontario delivers services to support innovation and economic growth in southern Ontario, and is part of the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio.
