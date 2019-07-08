Alphabet, Dish Network in potential U.S. fourth carrier talks: report

Alphabet’s director and U.S. satellite TV giant Dish Network are in talks to create a fourth U.S. telecom player, according to The New York Post.
The publication reports that Google’s parent company is in the middle of talks to create a new wireless carrier, despite the struggles Sprint and T-Mobile are experiencing attempting to complete their $26-billion USD (about $34 billion CAD) merger.
“There is no question they are talking,” a source said with respect to the Alphabet/Dish talks.
A Google spokesperson said that “these claims are simply false.”
“Google is not having any conversations with Dish about creating a wireless network,” the spokesperson said.
The source, however, said that even though talks are happening, they could fall apart at any time.
Dish declined to comment.
Source: The New York Post
