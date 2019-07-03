Tour East invests in Toronto-based consumer platform provider Smooth Commerce

Tour East Group announced that it had made an investment in Smooth Commerce, a Toronto-based consumer engagement platform provider.
The investment from Tour East, an air ticket consolidator and travel business management and services provider, will leverage Smooth Commerce’s program management and loyalty functionality, while engaging both travellers and agents within the travel industry.
Smooth Commerce provides engagement that empowers businesses to enhance consumer value and drive success through mobile payments and app development. The company has a number of clients across several categories, including Pizza Nova, Mary Browns, Canadian Premier League, and Smoke’s Poutinerie.
“We see a clear strategic alignment between our companies. We are pleased to come on board as an investor and look forward to future collaborations in the travel business worldwide,” said Annie Tsu, president and CEO at Tour East, in a press release.
Tour East says it went through rigorous due diligence into Smooth Commerce’s technology and operations before making an investment. The company notes it is the first to publically invest in Smooth Commerce.
“With this strategic investment, we look forward to the opportunity to expand to other markets around the world,” said Brian Deck, CEO at Smooth Commerce, in a press release.”
The money from the investment will be put towards enhancing Smooth Commerce’s platform and expanding its international reach.
