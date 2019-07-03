News
PlayStation Capcom sale discounts games like Devil May Cry 5 and Mega Man 11

Jul 3, 2019

6:20 PM EDT

PS4 Pro front

PlayStation is now having a Capcom-centric sale running alongside the PS Plus Specials sale.

The Capcom promotion discounts games like Devil May Cry 5, Mega Man 11 and Resident Evil 7 biohazard.

Note that you can save even more if you have a PS Plus subscription.

Below are some of the games on sale, listed in Canadian pricing:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sale for these games ends on July 9th.

