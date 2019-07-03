PlayStation is now having a Capcom-centric sale running alongside the PS Plus Specials sale.
The Capcom promotion discounts games like Devil May Cry 5, Mega Man 11 and Resident Evil 7 biohazard.
Note that you can save even more if you have a PS Plus subscription.
Below are some of the games on sale, listed in Canadian pricing:
- Devil May Cry 5: now $45.59, was $59.99
- Mega Man 11: now $23.09, was $29.99
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen: now $20.09, was $29.99
- Okami HD: now $15.99, was $19.99
- Lost Planet 3: now $6.99, was $19.99
- Monster Hunter: World: now $24.99, was $49.99
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition: now $29.99, was $49.99
The full list of deals can be found here. The sale for these games ends on July 9th.
