PlayStation Plus sale offers up to 75 percent off dozens of PS4 games

Sony’s latest PlayStation Store sale focuses on exclusive offers for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
Altogether, the two-week-long promotion discounts 300 PS4, PS3, PS Vita and PS VR titles.
Here are some of the most notable PS4 and PS VR sales:
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack (includes Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey) — $38.99 CAD (regularly $129.99)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA The Journey Trilogy (includes FIFA 17, 18 and 19) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $37.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection (includes Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight) — $77.99 (regularly $129.99) [features bonus PlayStation VR mode]
- Sega Genesis Classics — $23.99 (regularly $39.99) [PlayStation VR game]
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Vampyr — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle — $40.04 (regularly $133.49)
The full list of PlayStation Plus Specials offers can be found here. Deals are valid until July 9th.
