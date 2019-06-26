News
PlayStation Plus sale offers up to 75 percent off dozens of PS4 games

Save on a couple of Assassin's Creed and Persona bundles

Jun 26, 2019

11:56 AM EDT

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa

Sony’s latest PlayStation Store sale focuses on exclusive offers for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Altogether, the two-week-long promotion discounts 300 PS4, PS3, PS Vita and PS VR titles.

Here are some of the most notable PS4 and PS VR sales:

The full list of PlayStation Plus Specials offers can be found here. Deals are valid until July 9th.

