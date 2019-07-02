News
Microsoft’s Your Phone app now offers Android notification management on PC

Jul 2, 2019

4:48 PM EDT

Microsoft Your Phone

Microsoft’s Your Phone app on Windows 10 now allows users to manage their Android phone notifications right from their PC.

With the app, all notifications to a user’s phone — whether it’s from a text message, social media or the like — will appear in the “‘Notifications’ section of Windows 10 Your Phone app. Dismissing the notification on the PC will do the same on the connected phone.

To use the feature, you’ll need to have the April 2018 or later version or Windows 10, as well as ‘version 1.19052.657.0’ of Your Phone or later.

Via: Android Central

