Microsoft’s Your Phone app now offers Android notification management on PC

Microsoft’s Your Phone app on Windows 10 now allows users to manage their Android phone notifications right from their PC.
With the app, all notifications to a user’s phone — whether it’s from a text message, social media or the like — will appear in the “‘Notifications’ section of Windows 10 Your Phone app. Dismissing the notification on the PC will do the same on the connected phone.
Notifications have arrived! With the Your Phone app, you can now receive and manage your Android phone’s notifications on your PC. Get Your Phone app from the Microsoft Store here: https://t.co/E56Z8eVdIR pic.twitter.com/ovlKi1QOJy
— Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) July 2, 2019
To use the feature, you’ll need to have the April 2018 or later version or Windows 10, as well as ‘version 1.19052.657.0’ of Your Phone or later.
Via: Android Central
Comments