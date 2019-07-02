Tesla sets new record for quarterly vehicle deliveries

Elon Musk’s Tesla has set a new record for how many vehicles the company is capable of delivering in a quarter.
In Q2 2019 Tesla shipped and delivered 95,200 vehicles with most of those being Model 3 sedans.
Tesla made 72,531 new Model 3s this quarter and delivered 77,550. Combining the Model S and X, the company manufactured 14,517 and delivered 17,650 vehicles.
The previous delivery record was 90,966, which the EV company set in the final quarter of 2018.
It’s worth noting that the EV maker had roughly 10,600 vehicles in transit after Q1 2019.
Beyond breaking records, Tesla shared that its orders for Q2 exceeded its deliveries, so the company is entering Q3 with a backlog of cars to ship out.
Tesla also stated that it currently has 7,400 vehicles in transit. That said, the company says it has decided not to share that metric with the public in the future.
The company will release its financial performance when it shares its Q2 earnings, but it has yet to state when exactly that will be.
Source: Tesla
Comments