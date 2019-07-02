Latest iOS and iPadOS developer betas bring a few new features

The third developer betas for Apple’s iOS 13 and iPadOS dropped today, and each operating system includes a few new features.
While there isn’t a lot new in the latest version iOS 13, it looks like Apple paid special attention to the Home app.
There is now a new animation when you long press on a tile in the Home app, according to 9to5Mac
and now a popup appears when you use a smart home security camera that doesn’t back up its footage to iCloud.
In iOS 13 some smart home cameras upload their footage securely to iCloud. Now Apple alerts users when their camera isn’t doing this with the new popup.
There’s also a new feature available on the iPhone XS and XS Max called ‘FaceTime Attention Correction.’ It seems like it makes it appear that the user is looking at the camera even when they’re looking at the screen during FaceTime calls, according to various Twitter users.
The Apple Mail app has changed the colour of its archive button. Before the update, it was navy blue and now it’s purple, according to Twitter user Ryan Jones (@rjonesy).
Finally, there is a new Apple Arcade teaser image in the App Store.
Two changes have also come to the iPadOS beta, according to 9to5Mac.
The most significant change came to the software keyboard. It now looks identical to the physical keyboard on a MacBook with larger shift and delete keys.
There’s also a small change when you’re using two apps side by side. The pill at the top of the page now lets users know what app is in use.
When the app is in use, the pill is darker and when it’s not the pill is much lighter.
It's subtle, but iPadOS 13 beta 3 shows which app in Split View is actively receiving text input.
Watch the pill-shaped indicator at the top. This has been an issue since Split View launched in iOS 9. pic.twitter.com/VkJyOGFMFh
— Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 2, 2019
