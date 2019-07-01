Land a six-figure job by learning Google Go with this $38 bundle

Learning how to code is a surefire way to land a six-figure job, but you can’t just choose a coding language at random. There are countless languages each with their own applications and usefulness, so you’ll want to choose a language that has both broad appeal and longevity. To that end, we recommend Google Go, which you can learn with this $38.18 bundle.
The Complete Google Go Developer Master Class Bundle features seven courses on how to get up to speed with Go, an easy-to-learn and intuitive language developed by Google. If you’re new to coding, a great place to start is Learn How To Code: Google’s Go, which will not only teach you the basics of Go but also introduce you to the fundamentals of programming in general along with modern best-practices. The other courses cover topics such as concurrency, third-party templating engines, building micro-services, and more.
Your first step towards a programming career is to learn your first language, and Google Go is one of the easiest and most versatile languages available. You can learn this robust language with the Complete Google Go Developer Master Class Bundle for $38.18 CAD [$29 USD], or 97% off.
