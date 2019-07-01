GOG discounts Canadian-made games during Canada Day sale

In honour of Canada Day, CD Project’s GOG online store has discounted a variety of Canadian-made PC games.
PC gamers will find select titles discounted by as much as 80 percent. I’ve highlighted a couple of notable deals below:
- Cuphead — $18.79 (was $21.99)
- Darkest Dungeon — $8.39 (was $27.99)
- To the Moon — $3.39 (was $13.49)
- Rogue Legacy — $4.09 (was $20.19)
- The Messenger $15.99 (was $22.79)
- Gucamelee! Super Turbo Champions Edition $6.09 (was $6.09)
See the full list of discounted titles on GOG’s website. In honour of the 4th July holiday, GOG has also discounted U.S.-made games. Both sales continue until the start of next week.
Source: GOG
