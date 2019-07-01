News
GOG discounts Canadian-made games during Canada Day sale

Celebrate Canada's 152nd birthday with a bunch of great games

Jul 1, 2019

11:32 AM EDT

Cuphead

In honour of Canada Day, CD Project’s GOG online store has discounted a variety of Canadian-made PC games.

PC gamers will find select titles discounted by as much as 80 percent. I’ve highlighted a couple of notable deals below:

See the full list of discounted titles on GOG’s website. In honour of the 4th July holiday, GOG has also discounted U.S.-made games. Both sales continue until the start of next week.

Source: GOG

