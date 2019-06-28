Tesla explains what caused the Model S in Shanghai to combust

Telsa shared that a defect in a single battery module caused a first gen Model S car to explode in Shanghai on April 21st.
A Tesla Model S was in an underground parking lot in Shanghai near the end of April when a security camera caught it spontaneously explode.
The explosion destroyed the vehicle, and other nearby cars and SUVs.
At the time time of the event, Tesla said it was looking into what caused the car to catch fire.
The company has now shared via its Weibo account that something went wrong with a battery module near the front of the car.
Battery modules are groups of battery cells inside of Tesla’s battery packs.
To remedy the issues, the EV company is pushing out an update to revise the charge and thermal management settings, according to Reuters.
Source: Reuters
Comments