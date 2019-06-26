Protect your online anonymity while choosing a VPN that’s right for you

There’s nothing more convenient than finding free public Wi-Fi to surf the web on. However, these seemingly innocent hotspots can leave you vulnerable to hackers, identity thieves, and even government entities. You can protect your online privacy with a VPN, but there are dozens of choices on the market. Today, we’ve rounded up 5 popular VPN services so that you can choose which one is right for you.
If maximum security is your main concern, look no further than Private Internet Access. It uses CBC Blowfish encryption to protect your data while incurring no bandwidth limits. Furthermore, you’re given additional security features such as a SOCKS5 proxy, an advanced firewall, and a MACE feature to block ads, trackers, and malware, all for as low as $66.06 CAD [$49.99 USD].
VPNSecure is another great option if you value your security. Your data is encrypted and your IP address and location are hidden so that your identity remains secure from hackers. VPNSecure will also protect you from threats such as DNS leak fixes and kill switches. Finally, VPNSecure touts a zero logging policy, so even if its servers are somehow compromised, your private data will never be stolen. You can protect your computers and mobile devices with VPNSecure for $46.23 CAD [$34.99].
Alternatively, if you need affordable, lightweight security, Disconnect VPN has you covered. Disconnect VPN will encrypt your data and block threats such as trackers and malware. You’ll be able to browse the web up to 44% faster, and your battery life benefit now that you don’t have any malware slowing you down. You can subscribe to Disconnect VPN for a year for just $25.11 CAD [$19 USD].
Another affordable option is Fastest VPN, which gives you lifetime protection on two devices for $26.41 CAD [$19.99 USD]. Fastest VPN protects your devices using 256-bit AES encryption and lets you connect to one of over 200 high-speed P2P servers worldwide. Not only will your data and IP address be masked, but you’ll also be able to bypass geo-restricted content from anywhere in the world. This is ideal if you want to access streaming services like Netflix or Hulu where they would otherwise be blocked.
Finally, if you run a small business and need to secure many devices as once, Windscribe VPN is your tool of choice. It features a simple setup process, making it easy to install on multiple devices. Best of all, Windscribe touts unlimited data and unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you can protect all your devices as once without worrying about a bandwidth cap. Secure all your devices with Windscribe VPN for $64.75 CAD [$49 USD].
