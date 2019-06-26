News
LG to use BlackBerry QNX for connected cockpits and self-driving tech

BlackBerry is letting LG use six QNX softwares

Jun 26, 2019

1:52 PM EDT

0 comments

BlackBerry is set to provide its QNX software to LG so the South Korean company can securely build connected and autonomous car technology.

LG has a sub-brand called VC Company that builds and develops smart vehicle systems like connected-car security, infotainment units and self-driving methods.

The VC company isn’t aiming to become a vehicle brand like GM or Tesla, but rather a first-rate supplier of parts and systems to automakers.

BlackBerry makes software under the QNX arm of the company that provides secure base-level software that other manufacturers like LG can build on.

This deal allows LG to use QNX Software Development Platform (SDP 7.0), QNX OS for Safety, QNX Hypervisor, QNX acoustics middleware and QNX SDK for Apps and Media, according to the BlackBerry’s press release. 

BlackBerry announced on Monday that its added QNX software to 150 million vehicles. This expanded partnership with LG will likely help increase that number even more over the coming years.

Source: BlackBerry 

