Google adds option to automatically delete user location history

Google will offer a new feature that will automatically wipe out your location history after three or 18 months. Users can still manually wipe their slates clean, but Google is making it less of a chore.
The tech giant also stated that the new privacy protection mechanism is set to go live on Wednesday, June 26th, for Google users. However, Google also pointed out it will take some time for the new feature to reach all users’ Google account settings pages. For the time being, at least one Google account at MobileSyrup does not see the option.
Back at I/O 2019, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the Mountain View search giant would roll out a slew of tools for its users to keep track and protect their data privacy. Starting May 8th, users could also let Google to routinely erase their web and app activity data in a three or 18 months interval.
Here is how to activate the new feature (Web&App Activity + Location History):
- Go to myaccount.google.com and log in.
- Click or tap “Data and Personalization” on the left panel.
- Click or tap “Location History” or “Web&App Activity” in the “Activity controls” card depending on what you want to do next.
- Click or tap “Manage Activity.”
You should see the option that authorizes Google to delete your data periodically.
There might be a button that reads “Choose to delete automatically.”
If you don’t see the option, come back in a few days.
