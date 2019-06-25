Oppo VP admits company’s under-display selfie camera tech is not perfect

A previous report stated that Oppo might announce a smartphone with the new under-display selfie camera technology at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019.
Now, Ren Shen Yi, Oppo’s vice-president, has pumped the brakes on the hype train a little.
In a June 25th Weibo post, Ren replied to user saying: “Please lower your expectations of the image quality because any new tech needs time to mature.”
This isn’t the first time Ren attempted to contain the growing anticipation from the public. On June 3rd, Ren admitted that Oppo’s under-display camera implementation suffers from image quality issues. On June 21st, he added that the new camera tech likely won’t become mainstream quickly.
Oppo and Xiaomi are the first two Chinese phone makers to tease under-display selfie camera tech in 2019. While Oppo will formally showcase it at MWC Shanghai 2019 on June 26th, Xiaomi still remains quiet on the matter.
Compared to a traditional selfie camera, an under-display shooter located inside the smartphone’s screen. According to the latest teaser from Oppo, the new approach places the camera sensor beneath the screen, allowing more display real-estate and removing the need for a notch. The resulting aesthetic is a more minimalistic front design.
The well-known Chinese smartphone maker also experimented with the mechanical pop-up selfie camera design on products like the Oppo Reno series and the radical Oppo Find X.
Opp’s smartphones are not officially available in Canada.
Source: Weibo
