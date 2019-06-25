Disney hires former Netflix exec to lead Disney+ international expansion

Disney has hired away Netflix director of original film Matt Brodlie, reports Deadline.
Brodlie joins Disney as senior vice-president of international content development and will specifically report to Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing for the company’s upcoming Disney+ streaming service.
Specifically, Brodlie will be responsible for developing the Disney+ film and TV strategy for all markets outside of the U.S. and determine what content needs to be produced or acquired, depending on the country.
Brodlie is a significant hire for Disney, following the LA-based executive’s successful tenure at Netflix. While at the Los Gatos-based streaming giant, Brodlie played a key role in hit Netflix Originals like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Roma and Mudbound, the latter two films earning highly-coveted Oscars for the company. Brodlie also has experience at entertainment giants like Sony, Paramount and Miramax.
Given that he just started in his new position at Disney, it’s unclear exactly what sort of content Brodlie might be eyeing for international markets. In general, Disney+ will offer a variety of both original and library content from all of Disney’s divisions, including Marvel, Star Wars, Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios and 20th Century Fox.
Since Brodlie’s role extends to all non-U.S. markets, he’ll no doubt also be overseeing the Disney+ expansion into Canada. The streaming service is confirmed to be coming to Canada, but specific timing has yet to be revealed.
Brodlie is the latest notable executive to be poached during the ever-looming streaming service wars. Late last month, it was revealed that Apple brought on a key member of the Disney+ international team to serve as director of video services of its Apple TV+ platform.
Apple TV+ will launch this fall around the world, including Canada, while Disney+ will debut exclusively in the U.S. on November 12th.
