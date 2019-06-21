Powerpuff Girls game hitting iOS and Android later this year

Publishing company Kongregate is partnering with Cartoon Network and game developer Juicy Beast to launch mobile game The Powerpuff Girls: Monkey Mania.
The title is set to launch later this year on both iOS and Android.
The game features the crazy scientist monkey, Mojo Jojo, trying to use his Chemical-Xtractor to steal the Powerpuff Girls powers to create his own army of gummy monkies. Even without powers, the girls will fight against Mojo Jojo to save his town.
The mobile game features four playable characters and will let players see a variety of characters from the Cartoon Network universe.
“The Powerpuff Girls universe has been a real playground for us,” said Juicy Beast co-founder, Yowan Langlais. “We’ve had a lot of fun digging deep into the lore, imagining fun new roles for a wide variety of characters.”
