Dota Underlords open beta now available on iOS and Android

Dota Underlords, the new Dota 2 spinoff from Valve, is now available to play in open beta on iOS, Android and Steam, the studio announced on Thursday.
Based on Dota 2’s popular Dota Auto Chess mod, Underlords is the second Dota 2 offshoot, which itself was a spinoff of the Warcraft 3 mod Defence of the Ancients.
Underlords is also playable on PC via Steam. Across iOS, Android and Steam, the game supports cross-play, allowing players to start a game on one platform and continue to play it elsewhere.
Valve promises its “superfast network will get you into a game in a jiffy.”
Welcome to White Spire.
Our Open Beta is now available for free to everyone.
Join us on Steam, iOS or Android devices.https://t.co/km5fL1EWaI pic.twitter.com/cc0eJFroK8
— Dota Underlords (@DotaUnderlords) June 20, 2019
According to Engadget, the studio says it plans to keep Underworlds in early access for “a few months.” During that the time, Valve plans to add new features at regular intervals. Moving forward, the company plans to implement ranked played and seasonal events, as well as new Underlord characters.
Dota Underlords is free to download and play. In the future, Valve plans to release a ‘Battlepass’ that will enhance a player’s experience of the game by adding a progression system, cosmetics and custom boards, as well as a host of other features.
Visit the Underlords website to find out more.
Download Dota Underlords on iOS and Android.
Source: Valve
