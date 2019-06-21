News
PREVIOUS|

Gatorade launches Dr. Seuss-inspired AR Snapchat lens

Jun 21, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

0 comments

Dr. Seuss Snapchat

Gatorade has launched its first-ever augmented reality Snapchat lens that draws inspiration from famous soccer players and Dr. Seuss.

Specifically, the “Every Day Is Your Day” lens is based on renowned soccer duo Mia Hamm and Mallory Pugh’s short of the same name. The lens also features a special tie-in from Dr. Seuss’ Oh, the Places You’ll Go! book.

The lens gives users a chance to explore what’s shown in the film — that is, an exploration of the positive effects of sports on young women. The lens brings up an interactive world that’s inspired by both the film and the Dr. Seuss book. Users can tap the virtual soccer ball and play through three scenes from the short. Meanwhile, the lens will feature a play button for users to jump right into the short.

The Gatorade Snapchat lens will be available until Sunday, July 7th.

Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

May 27, 2019

4:47 PM EDT

TikTok’s creator is working on a smartphone: report

Business

May 31, 2019

9:12 AM EDT

PM Trudeau says government should work with social media companies to regulate content

News

Apr 8, 2019

5:03 PM EDT

Rebuilt Snapchat app launches on Android with faster performance and fewer bugs

News

May 24, 2019

9:29 AM EDT

Snapchat employees abused tool to access user data: report

Comments