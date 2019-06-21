Google Chrome unveils ‘Suspicious Site Reporter’ extension

News
Google Chrome unveiled a new extension that will allow users to report sketchy or suspicious websites.

The Google-developed extension is called the ‘Suspicious Site Reporter,’ and is currently available as a free download in the Chrome Web Store.

Users, for example, can report a website if it’s asking for your personal information or is attempting to download something on your computer without permission. Users will be able to flag any website they find suspicious.

The extension appears in your browser as an orange flag. The flag will change colours if it believes that a website is suspicious. It will also give you information about why it thinks the website is suspicious.

Once you file a report, it is sent to Google Safe Browsing, which is Google’s database of dangerous websites.

Source: Google 

