Huawei says it has shipped 100 million smartphones as of May 30 this year

Huawei says it has shipped 100 million smartphones as of May 30th this year.
The numbers came from the Shenzen-based company’s smartphone product line president, He Gang, who spoke during a launch event for the new Huawei Nova 5 phone and Kirin 810 chipset.
The news comes on the heels of the U.S. ban, which has caused several companies to break ties with Huawei and threatens to cripple its supply chain.
Earlier this week, Huawei’s founder and chief executive, Ren Zhengfei, said the ban could cost the company as much as $30 billion USD (about $40 billion CAD) in revenue this year. Additionally, he said that smartphone sales outside China had dropped 40 percent in the past month.
Despite this, Huawei is reportedly looking into alternatives. For one, Huawei is reportedly in talks with Russia about moving some manufacturing there, as well as about using a Russian fork of Sailfish OS for its phones.
Additionally, it appears to be developing its own smartphone operating system dubbed ‘Hongmeng’ to replace Google’s Android.
Source: Reuters
