News
PREVIOUS

Google app beta for Android lets users share search results

Jun 20, 2019

3:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Search

Google implemented a ‘share’ button directly within the Search bar, as noted by Reddit user ‘rajahindustani786’ who shared a screenshot of their webpage search.

This is only available with the Google app beta for Android.

Users can share the Search bar results via, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and a variety of other apps. After sharing a result, the recipient will receive a link with a thumbnail in their inbox.

Now share search result directly from Search bar from r/google

It’s important to note that the link only shares the term the user searched for and since Google personalizes individual results, you may not see the same results as your friends.

While this isn’t the most exciting news, it does allow users to easily share what they’re looking for with friends and family.

Source: Reddit 

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2019

4:36 PM EDT

Some Pixel 3a owners received ‘Googler-only’ July security patch

News

Apr 26, 2017

6:26 PM EDT

Pollen counter and new search bar found in most recent Google beta APK teardown

News

Jun 18, 2019

5:03 PM EDT

Google Docs to receive new UI design

News

Jun 19, 2019

11:56 AM EDT

Google Slides adds keyboard shortcuts to easily navigate presentations

Comments