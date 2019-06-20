Google app beta for Android lets users share search results

Google implemented a ‘share’ button directly within the Search bar, as noted by Reddit user ‘rajahindustani786’ who shared a screenshot of their webpage search.
This is only available with the Google app beta for Android.
Users can share the Search bar results via, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and a variety of other apps. After sharing a result, the recipient will receive a link with a thumbnail in their inbox.
Now share search result directly from Search bar from r/google
It’s important to note that the link only shares the term the user searched for and since Google personalizes individual results, you may not see the same results as your friends.
While this isn’t the most exciting news, it does allow users to easily share what they’re looking for with friends and family.
Source: Reddit
Comments