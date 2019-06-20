Signify announces lights that can transmit data at up to 250Mbps

Signify, previously known as Phillips Lighting, announced that it produced a range of internet-transmitting Li-Fi lights that are able to transmit data using speeds of up to 150Mbps.
The new technology can reach data speeds of 250Mbps by connecting two fixed points.
The new range of products uses light waves, instead of radio signals used by 4G or Wi-Fi networks. The lights can transmit the data to devices such as laptop.
Signify stated that the user will need to plug in a USB key into a laptop in order to get a Li-Fi signal from its new products.
The Verge outlines that LiFi technology is beneficial because it can be used in areas that have a lot of radio frequency interference. However, Li-Fi signals can be blocked easily.
The company is currently targeting its product to office buildings and other professional settings rather than homes. Signify has not yet revealed a release date for the products.
