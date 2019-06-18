OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for OnePlus 7 Pro starts to roll-out

As the second software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro released in June, OxygenOS 9.5.8 arrives with the usual optimizations and fixes, as well as Android’s May security patch for enhanced software safety.
Here is the complete changelog:
System
- Optimized touch sensitivity for the screen
- Optimized compatibility for third-party Type-C headphones
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.05
- General bug fixes and improvements
Phone
- Improved audio quality
Camera
- Fixed issue with the pop-up camera opening for an incoming video call while the screen is off or locked
The OnePlus 7 Pro is OnePlus’s first 2019 flagship phone that sports a unique 90Hz 1440P AMOLED display. You can read our OnePlus 7 Pro review here.
Source: OnePlus
