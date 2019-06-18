News
PREVIOUS|

OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for OnePlus 7 Pro starts to roll-out

Jun 18, 2019

4:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Almond OnePlus 7 Pro

As the second software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro released in June, OxygenOS 9.5.8 arrives with the usual optimizations and fixes, as well as Android’s May security patch for enhanced software safety.

Here is the complete changelog:

System

  • Optimized touch sensitivity for the screen
  • Optimized compatibility for third-party Type-C headphones
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.05
  • General bug fixes and improvements

Phone

  • Improved audio quality

Camera

  • Fixed issue with the pop-up camera opening for an incoming video call while the screen is off or locked

The OnePlus 7 Pro is OnePlus’s first 2019 flagship phone that sports a unique 90Hz 1440P AMOLED display. You can read our OnePlus 7 Pro review here.

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

Reviews

May 25, 2019

8:09 PM EDT

OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Review: Taking longer strides

News

Jun 11, 2019

8:00 AM EDT

‘Almond’ OnePlus 7 Pro now available to order in Canada

News

Jun 14, 2019

2:49 PM EDT

‘Shot on OnePlus’ service leaked some users’ information for at least two months

News

Jun 17, 2019

8:52 AM EDT

Android Q Beta 2 now available on OnePlus 6/6T

Comments