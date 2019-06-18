iOS 13 Beta 2 brings Audio Sharing to AirPods, PowerBeats Pro and more

Avid users running the iOS 13 Beta 2 on select Apple devices may test ‘Audio Sharing’ now.
In the release notes, Apple laid out the details of the new feature that allows two users to listen to the same music on an iOS device simultaneously.
To enjoy Audio Sharing, users need to have compatible headphones and iOS devices. As of now, the music feature requires PowerBeats Pro and AirPods (1st generation or later) to function properly. But, as iPhone in Canada points out not all W1 powered earbuds and headphones are compatible, though this may change in upcoming iOS 13 Beta builds.
Headphones aside, here is the list of iOS devices that support Audio Sharing in iOS 13:
iPhone 8 or later
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation or later)
iPad Pro 11-inch
iPad Pro 10.5-inch
iPad (5th generation or later)
iPad Air (3rd generation)
iPad mini (5th generation)
iPod touch (7th generation or later)
Source: Apple Developer Via: iPhone in Canada
