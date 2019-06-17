Expect 5G 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones, 6.1-inch LTE model in 2020: analyst

Apple’s next round of iPhones are still a few months away, and already analysts are looking forward to the 2020 iPhones, several of which will include 5G connectivity.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we could see high-end 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones with OLED displays and 5G, along with a lower-end 6.1-inch model also with an OLED screen, but with LTE instead of 5G.
Based on the predicted sizes, Apple could be shrinking its smaller iPhone and increasing the size of its biggest iPhone, something that should prove popular with fans of small phones and fans of big devices.
In other words, it seems like Apple’s three-model approach with the regular iPhone, the bigger ‘Max’ or ‘Plus’ version and a third, cheaper ‘R’ option will continue, although we could see a change in naming conventions.
MacRumors acquired a research note from Kuo that says Qualcomm is expected to be Apple’s primary supplier of 5G modems. Additionally, Broadcom will supply radio frequency power amplifiers (PA) as part of an agreement with Apple. Kuo predicts that 5G iPhones will use 200 percent more PAs than current iPhone models.
On top of that, Kuo suggests that Apple and Qualcomm’s settlement includes the release of part of the company’s 5G baseband chip source code to Apple so it can develop its own 5G PAs and more.
Further, Kuo says that in 2021, all new iPhones will support 5G. By 2022, the analyst believes the Cupertino-based company will have its own 5G modems ready by 2022 or 2023.
Source: MacRumors
