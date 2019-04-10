News
PREVIOUS|

PlayStation 4 owners, you can finally change your online ID

Huzzah!

Apr 10, 2019

8:37 AM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation 4 Pro

Starting today, PlayStation 4 owners can finally change their online PlayStation Network IDs.

Sony started testing the oft-requested feature last October. It’s now available via the PlayStation 4, as well as any web browser that can access the company’s PlayStation Network website.

The first ID change is free.

Afterwards, each subsequent ID change costs $9.99 CAD. For PlayStation Plus members, the price of the service is $4.99 per ID change instead.

Additionally, PS4 owners can revert to their original ID — as long as it doesn’t violate Sony’s terms of service — for free as many times as they wish. Sony says other PlayStation 4 users won’t be able to take your original ID, even if you’re not using it currently.

To change your online ID on the PlayStation 4, open the PS4’s Settings menu and select “Account Management,” then “Account Information,” then “Profile,” then finally “Online ID. Enter the online ID of your choice and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the ID change.

The feature is fully compatible with any game released on or after April 1st, 2018. Sony says a small minority of games it has not tested may not support a user changing their online ID.

For more information, visit Sony’s PlayStation Blog.

Source: Sony

Related Articles

News

Mar 29, 2019

3:39 PM EDT

Sony planning to cut half of its smartphone division by 2020: report

News

Mar 12, 2019

4:09 PM EDT

Fortnite update pits PS4 and Xbox One players against one another at default

News

Mar 21, 2019

7:35 AM EDT

Sony’s Great Indoors Sale offers PlayStation games for up to 75 percent off

News

Apr 1, 2019

1:56 PM EDT

Sony now offers PlayStation Store refunds on games and add-ons

Comments