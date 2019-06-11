PUBG Mobile is the world’s top-grossing mobile game

PUBG Mobile is reportedly the world’s top-earning mobile game.
The game has more than 100 million monthly players, and collected more than $146 million USD (roughly $193 million CAD) last month, making it also the top-grossing mobile game, according to The Financial Times.
The earnings primarily stem from in-game items and skins, but also the China-only rebrand of the popular title called Game For Peace. Back in May, Tencent, the publishers of PUBG Mobile, rebranded the popular mobile game following the Chinese government cracking down on video game violence.
Game For Peace offers the same experience as PUBG Mobile but features less blood and violence. For example, when players die, they wave goodbye and handover their loot box before disappearing.
PUBG Mobile generated $76 million ( about $100 million CAD), and Game For Peace earned another $70 million (about $92 million CAD).
Behind PUBG Mobile in earnings is Tencent’s Arena of Valor, which generated $125 million USD (about $166 million CAD).
Source: Financial Times, Via: CNET
