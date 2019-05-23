Godzilla: King of the Monsters content comes to PUBG Mobile

News
Tencent Games has partnered with Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures on a special event themed after the upcoming film Godzilla: King of the Monsters. 

The free limited-time event tasks players with tracking the iconic creature’s footsteps and other ominous clues to collect t-shirts and other items inspired by the new movie.

At the moment, Godzilla or the other titular monsters are not confirmed to appear in the event.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theatres on May 31st and follows the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as it faces off against Godzilla and its foes Mothra, Rodan and Ghidorah.

This is the latest in a line of pop-culture crossovers in PUBG Mobile, following Mission: Impossible — Fallout event in August 2018 and Resident Evil 2 gameplay mode in February.

PUBG Mobile can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

