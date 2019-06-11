iMovie for iOS now includes a green screen feature

In the latest iMovie for iOS update, 2.2.7 version, Apple has added the option to use green screen alongside other updates, according to The Verge.
In video editing, a green screen feature allows the creator to remove anything in a video that is green or, in the case of iMovie, blue.
Let’s say you purposefully filmed a teddy bear against a green or blue background. The latest iMovie feature, like many video editing software, can remove that coloured background, allowing people to replace it with something else.
In case you are interested, here is a video that explains how green screen works.
For casual video creators who use iPhones as their on-the-go camera, the addition of green screen feature could come in handy.
Other new features include being able to choose from 80 new soundtracks that adjust to the length of your movie and adds photos overlays to create picture-in-picture and split-screen effects.
To see everything included within the update check out the iMovie app in the iTunes.
