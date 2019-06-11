Raptors’ game five watched by 13.4 million Canadians

Rogers Media has shared that 13.4 million Canadians watched game five of the NBA playoffs, that’s over a third of Canadians.
6.4 million viewers watched on Rogers’ Sportsnet and CityTV channels, while the rest watched from the game at the Scotiabank Arena and other gatherings across the country.
This is roughly 3.4 million more northerners than game two which was watched by around 10 million Canadians, according to a Bell Media press release from June 3rd.
This means game five had the “largest audience ever for an NBA game in Canada, and is the most-watched program on TV in Canada this broadcast and calendar year (up 11% over The Big Bang Theory finale),” according to Sportsnet.
As the game came down to the wire in the final quarter, audience levels peaked at 8.5 million at 11:32 PM ET/9:32 PM PT last night.
Sportsnet has shared that “Excluding Olympic broadcasts, it ranks in the Top 10 most-watched sports broadcasts on record in Canada.”
Source: Sportsnet
