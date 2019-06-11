News
PREVIOUS|

Raptors’ game five watched by 13.4 million Canadians

So far it's the most-watched program on TV in Canada this year

Jun 11, 2019

5:37 PM EDT

0 comments

Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry

Rogers Media has shared that 13.4 million Canadians watched game five of the NBA playoffs, that’s over a third of Canadians.

6.4 million viewers watched on Rogers’ Sportsnet and CityTV channels, while the rest watched from the game at the Scotiabank Arena and other gatherings across the country.

This is roughly 3.4 million more northerners than game two which was watched by around 10 million Canadians, according to a Bell Media press release from June 3rd.

This means game five had the “largest audience ever for an NBA game in Canada, and is the most-watched program on TV in Canada this broadcast and calendar year (up 11% over The Big Bang Theory finale),” according to Sportsnet.

As the game came down to the wire in the final quarter, audience levels peaked at 8.5 million at 11:32 PM ET/9:32 PM PT last night.

Sportsnet has shared that “Excluding Olympic broadcasts, it ranks in the Top 10 most-watched sports broadcasts on record in Canada.”

Source: Sportsnet

Related Articles

News

Jun 11, 2019

8:35 AM EDT

Bell Fibe TV customers lost connection during the final moments of Raptors’ game five

News

May 31, 2019

7:35 PM EDT

Amazon adds Raptors related commands to Alexa to celebrate NBA finals

News

Jun 7, 2019

4:12 PM EDT

Google looking to sign lease at new office space in Toronto

News

Jun 4, 2019

3:48 PM EDT

Raptors vs Golden State game 2 most watched NBA game in Canadian history

Comments