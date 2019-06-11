Google Docs now lets you compare two documents

Users can now use the ‘Compare Documents’ tool in Google Docs to highlight the differences between two documents, after the feature was announced in a recent blog post from G Suite.
This will quite useful for users who interact with people who are unfamiliar with collaborative software and don’t use the ‘Revision’ mode.
To use the new feature, you have to open your first document in Docs, and then click on the ‘Compare Documents’ tool and open the second version to compare. Doing so will create a new file called ‘Suggested Edits’ that will highlight the changes.
You can also attribute different changes to different users, which will make their changes appear as if they were made directly in Docs.
Microsoft Word has allowed users to compare documents for quite some time now, and Google has finally followed suit.
This feature is currently available to some users, but it may take until July for it to fully roll out to all users.
Source: G Suite
