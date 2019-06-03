Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry recently treated his entire team to custom Powerbeats Pro with their name and number engraved.
Some of his teammates, including Chris Boucher and Jordan Loyd, shared their special Beats in Instagram stories. Their cases are each personalized with their respective Raptors number.
Kyle Lowry got the whole team custom Beats pic.twitter.com/N2YgnCrgRB
— Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 3, 2019
The Raptors have made history for making it to the NBA Finals for the first time. In the first game of the series on May 30th, the team beat the Golden State Warriors 119-108. This game even set an “NBA broadcast record in Canada” on Rogers’ Sportsnet network, with 7.4 million Canadians tuning in.
However, the Warriors ended up winning 109-104 in the second game on June 2nd.
The first two games were held in Toronto, while the third match will take place in San Francisco on June 5th at 9pm ET.
Image credit: Sportsnet
