News
PREVIOUS

Raptors’ Kyle Lowry got the whole team custom Powerbeats Pro with name and number engraved

Jun 3, 2019

9:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry recently treated his entire team to custom Powerbeats Pro with their name and number engraved.

Some of his teammates, including Chris Boucher and Jordan Loyd, shared their special Beats in Instagram stories. Their cases are each personalized with their respective Raptors number.

The Raptors have made history for making it to the NBA Finals for the first time. In the first game of the series on May 30th, the team beat the Golden State Warriors 119-108. This game even set an “NBA broadcast record in Canada” on Rogers’ Sportsnet network, with 7.4 million Canadians tuning in.

However, the Warriors ended up winning 109-104 in the second game on June 2nd.

The first two games were held in Toronto, while the third match will take place in San Francisco on June 5th at 9pm ET.

More information on how to tune in can be found here.

Image credit: Sportsnet

Related Articles

News

Jun 2, 2019

7:11 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News

Jun 3, 2019

10:42 AM EDT

Amazon Canada adding live Prime Video TV channels from Corus, hayu, STARZ, Nickelodeon, more

News

Jun 3, 2019

9:37 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [June 3 – June 9]

News

May 13, 2019

6:57 PM EDT

Raptors vs. 76ers Game 7 most watched NBA game ever in Canada

Comments