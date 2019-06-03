OnePlus promises to fix ‘ghost touch’ issue that plagues certain OnePlus 7 Pro units

On the official OnePlus forums, a number of OnePlus 7 Pro users said that they have encountered the issue often referred to as ‘ghost touch’ or ‘phantom touch,’ meaning that the screen randomly responds to nonexistent taps.

Android Police reports that users can consistently trigger the symptoms by using an app called CPU-Z, while one Reddit user claims the OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen could go haywire if placed close to a wireless charging pad.

OnePlus has offered to fix the problem via a software update in the upcoming weeks. It said in an official statement: “We have received limited reports from users describing their encounter of the ‘phantom taps’ experience. Our team has worked hard to identify these cases, and we will release a firmware update in the upcoming weeks.”

In case you can’t stand the annoying issue, there is a quick fix. According to 9to5Google, turning off NFC may remedy the situation to a certain extent.

