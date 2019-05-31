The Toronto Raptors have set an “NBA broadcast record in Canada” on Rogers’ Sportsnet with 7.4 million Canadians viewing the first match of the championship series.
Rogers said that audience levels peaked at 4.1 million viewers at 11:35pm last night as the Toronto Raptors “clinched the victory.”
To note this viewership surpassed previous records which included 3.1 million viewers watching game six between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks on May 25th, and 2.2 million viewers watching game seven between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers.
If you have not been watching the Raptors, then start watching the finals — because this team could be making history.
Here’s how you can watch the rest of the games in the series.
Comments