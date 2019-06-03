Russia to require Tinder to hand over user data

Tinder now has to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies and authorities, as reported by the Associated Press.
Russia created a list of online services, including Tinder, that have to provide authorities and the Federalnaya Sluzhba Bezopasnosti (FSB), a federal security service, with user data when asked to do so.
This news comes after Russia introduced legislation aiming to control online activity. Internet companies in Russia now have to store six months worth of user data and provide authorities access to the data when asked.
Russia’s communications regulator confirmed to the press that Tinder is on the list, and that it is now expected to comply with the FSB and Russian authorities.
Last year, Russia banned the app Telegram, after it refused to provide user data as required by the law.
Source: Associated Press
